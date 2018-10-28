Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
Envoys to important world capitals changed

Envoys to important world capitals changed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Lakki district council members call for just distribution of funds

LAKKI MARWAT: Members of the district council have called for just distribution of uplift funds, asking the bigwigs of local government to provide equal development opportunities to all union councils and utilise financial resources on fulfilling the genuine needs.

They expressed these views while speaking at a session of the council held at the District Headquarters Complex Tajazai. District Naib Nazim Haji Arab Khan presided over the meeting where District Nazim Advocate Iqbal Hussain was also in attendance.

Taking part in the debate on issues pertaining to their respective areas and distribution of uplift funds, the members said that unjust distribution of financial resources had enhanced the sense of deprivation among the people of various union councils.

“We are concerned over non-implementation of mutual agreements regarding equal distribution of development funds among all union councils,” said one of the speakers.

“The local government department has delayed payments to the quarters concerned despite completion of works,” said another speaker, adding that the new uplift schemes have been delayed for unknown reasons despite floating of tenders and issuing work orders a few months ago.

Other members highlighted the problems faced by the residents of their respective union councils and asked the authorities concerned to pay heed to solve them on priority basis.

“The most backward Kurrum Par area consisting of four union councils lacks healthcare facilities while the rural road between Landiwah and Darra Tang is in bad condition,” said Muhammad Halim, a member from Landiwah union council.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour

Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour
Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage