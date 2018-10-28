Black Day observed against India’s occupation of Kashmir

PESHAWAR: ‘Black Day’ was observed throughout the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday against the occupation of Kashmir by India.

Different events were organised and protest rallies staged in connection with the day in the provincial capital.

The activists Tehreek-e-Jawanan-e-Pakistan, KP chapter, staged demonstration outside the Peshawar Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders asked India to implement United Nations Resolution on Kashmir.

They also lauded the sacrifices of the people of occupied Kashmir and urged the world to take notice of the brutalities of the occupation forces.