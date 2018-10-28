Sun October 28, 2018
October 28, 2018

Indian defence ministry spokesperson sent on leave for insulting military

ISLAMABAD: A spokesperson for the Indian ministry of defence has been sent on leave after a tweet from his official handle was seen as an insult of the armed forces.

The defence ministry spokesperson’s handle tweeted on Friday evening, “Col. Aman Anand, took over as the acting official spokesperson of MOD as the spokesperson proceeds on leave.”

The spokesperson’s controversial tweet was in response to a remark made by gallantry award winning former navy chief, Admiral Arun Prakash, the Indian media reported. Someone objected to the use of a flag on the bonnet of the Internal Financial Adviser appointed to the Western Command of the army in Chandimandir in Haryana’s Panchkula district. The officer is a civilian and isn’t allowed to use flags on their vehicles as it is a right reserved for the armed forces officers.

The former navy chief, Admiral Arun Prakash, tweeted, “Even if misuse of an army command’s insignia by a civilian is not a cognisable offence, the person needs to be reprimanded”. The defence ministry’s spokesperson replied from the official handle saying, “What about misuse of jawans in your residence during an officer’s tenure sir? And how about children being picked up and dropped to school in Fauji (military) gaadis (vehicles)? Not to forget Madam’s shopping expedition on government vehicles. And endless parties…who pays for that?” The defence ministry spokesperson apologised for the tweet after facing outrage and said it was “inadvertent”.

