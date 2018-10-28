21-room house reduced to ashes in Swat

Mingora: A house comprising 21 rooms was reduced to ashes after it caught fire from a stove in Charma village in Matta tehsil on Saturday.

Fifty-one members of the family, belonging to five brothers, safely evacuated from the house.

The vehicles of Rescue Service 1122 could not reach the house because of the narrow and unstandardised street width.

The home owners and neighbours extinguished the fire themselves after hours of hectic efforts.

Qayyum Khan Swati, the owner of the house, said that he lost property worth Rs30 million, which included cash, gold, furniture, national documents and other stuff. Qayum Khan and his brothers appealed to KP chief minister and officials concerned for immediate help.