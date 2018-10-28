Members of Lakki district council call for just distribution of uplift funds

LAKKI MARWAT: Members of the district council have called for just distribution of uplift funds, asking the bigwigs of local government to provide equal development opportunities to all union councils and utilise financial resources on fulfilling the genuine needs.

They expressed these views while speaking at a session of the council held at the District Headquarters Complex Tajazai. District Naib Nazim Haji Arab Khan presided over the meeting where District Nazim Advocate Iqbal Hussain was also in attendance.

Taking part in the debate on issues pertaining to their respective areas and distribution of uplift funds, the members said that unjust distribution of financial resources had enhanced the sense of deprivation among the people of various union councils.

“We are concerned over non-implementation of mutual agreements regarding equal distribution of development funds among all union councils,” said one of the speakers.

“The local government department has delayed payments to the quarters concerned despite completion of works,” said another speaker, adding that the new uplift schemes have been delayed for unknown reasons despite floating of tenders and issuing work orders a few months ago.

Other members highlighted the problems faced by the residents of their respective union councils and asked the authorities concerned to pay heed to solve them on priority basis.

“The most backward Kurrum Par area consisting of four union councils lacks healthcare facilities while the rural road between Landiwah and Darra Tang is in bad condition,” said Muhammad Halim, a member from Landiwah union council.