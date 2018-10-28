Bid to smuggle Siberian cranes foiled

LAKKI MARWAT: The Wildlife Department has arrested a bird smuggler and seized Siberian cranes from him near Darra Pezu Town. Divisional Forest Officer Wildlife Rehmatullah Khan told this correspondent that after receiving credible information about possible attempt of smuggling of water birds, he formed a team headed by Range Officer Mir Aslam Khan and tasked it with foiling the birds smuggling bid at all costs.

He said that the wildlife officials erected blockade on Bannu Dera Ismail Khan portion of busy Indus Highway and started searching private and public transport vehicles.

“In the meanwhile a passenger bus coming from Karachi was stopped and during search the officials seized 20 Siberian cranes from it,” he maintained, adding that the birds were being illegally transported to Karak district from Karachi.