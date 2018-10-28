‘Free treatment of Thalassaemia patients’

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has issued directions for free treatment of thalassemia patients of three young children of the same family of Faisalabad.

Taking notice of media reports on Saturday, she directed the Health Department to initiate action to console the poor family who was unable to bear expenses.

Secretary Health Punjab Saqib Zaffer immediately constituted Special Medical Board (SMB) to ascertain the exact nature of ailment of three brothers and sisters and make recommendations regarding course of management. Professor Dr. Zaffer Ali Ch, Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University would be the convener of SMB while Professor Dr. Hina Ayesha, Dr Mehboob Siddiqui and Dr. Khalid Mehmood would be members.

“The SMB shall convene its meeting immediately to examine the patients and submit recommendations to the Health Department within one week positively” the notification read.