October 28, 2018
October 28, 2018

Haze hovers over Indian capital as peak pollution season arrives

NEW DELHI: India's capital was covered in a blanket of choking grey air and pollution on Saturday, with government data showing air quality slumping to "severe" or "very poor" levels in almost all parts of Delhi.

Authorities have already advised residents to keep outdoor activity to a minimum from the beginning of next month until at least the end of the Hindu festival of Diwali on November 7, when firecrackers typically further taint air already hit by the burning of crop stubble in neighbouring states.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), 25 out of 31 monitoring stations in various localities of Delhi for which data https://app.

cpcbccr.com/AQI_India was available on Saturday showed that the air quality in those areas could "seriously impact" the health of sick people and affect even those without any respiratory illness.

The rest of the five monitoring stations showed "poor" air quality, which the CPCB says can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

"We have been stripped of our #RightToBreathe," DelhiPollution, an online forum to engage people on pollution in Delhi, said on Twitter.

Like last winter, many parents in Delhi plan to send their children out of the city.

Some doctors in the capital said they had already begun to witness a surge in patients with respiratory problems.

