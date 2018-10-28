Sun October 28, 2018
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

China to take care of Pakistan

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

Envoys to important world capitals changed

World

REUTERS
October 28, 2018

Lanka president suspends parliament as political rift deepens

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday suspended parliament till November16, a day after removing Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister and replacing him with former leader Mahinda Rajapaksa in a surprise move that signals escalating political tensions in the South Asian nation.

“The president has prorogued the parliament,” cabinet spokesman Rajitha Senaratne told reporters.

Minutes earlier Wickremesinghe, who says he remains prime minister, urged the speaker to convene parliament to prove he retained his parliamentary majority. "I have the majority in the parliament, convene the parliament to resolve this,” Wickremesinghe told a press conference in Colombo on Saturday, flanked by all his coalition partners except Sirisena’s party.

“Only parliament can show who has the majority,” he said.

The parliament suspension means Wickremesinghe will not immediately have an opportunity to prove his majority, amid speculation that some of his party members would cross over to back Rajapaksa for perks and ministerial portfolios.

The island nation’s Media and Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera on Friday condemned Rajapaksa’s appointment as “an anti-democratic coup” and violation of the constitution. A delegation of the European Union said on Saturday that it was closely following the events in Sri Lanka.

"We urge all parties to fully act in accordance with Sri Lanka’s constitution, to refrain from violence, to follow due institutional process, to respect the independence of institutions, and freedom of media.

"Sirisena administered the oath of office to Rajapaksa on Friday after sacking Wickremesinghe, who was away touring the south of the country.

Under Sri Lanka´s constitution, the prime minister heads parliament and the president has executive powers.

The political rift, which comes amid weakening economic growth in Sri Lanka, follows months of infighting in the ruling coalition.

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

