Radicals attack Hindu retreat as gender protests mount

NEW DELHI: Suspected Hindu radicals on Saturday attacked a spiritual retreat founded by a preacher who backed letting women enter a renowned Indian temple, police said.

The incident heightened tensions in southern India where police have rounded up more than 2,000 people suspected of taking part in protests to stop women from worshipping at the Sabrimala shrine. Attackers set ablaze two cars and a scooter outside the ashram in the early morning attack in the southern city of Thiruvananthapuram, police said.

They also placed a wreath outside the retreat condemning Swami Sandeepananda Giri, its founder, who had backed a Supreme Court order ending a longstanding ban on women of childbearing age entering the temple complex.

"We are investigating the matter. No arrests have been made so far," a Thiruvananthapuram police spokesman said.

Kerala state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the attack on the ashram. -- AFP