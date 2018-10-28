Sun October 28, 2018
World

AFP
October 28, 2018

CAfrica rebels issue ultimatum to government officials

BANGUI, Central African Republic: Central African Republic's ex-Seleka rebels on Saturday gave government officials in areas under their control 48 hours to leave.

The ultimatum came a day after the sacking of the National Assembly president which the rebels say was illegal.

"The state representatives posted in the zones occupied by the armed groups of the ex-Seleka have 48 hours to leave those zones," Abdoulaye Hissene, the leader of the ex-Seleka and of the National Defence and Security Council, which comprises several ex-Seleka armed groups, told AFP.

Deputies in the National Assembly voted out their president, Karim Meckassoua, in a censure motion late Friday.

The move against Meckassoua, who represents a predominantly Muslim neighbourhood in Bangui as MP, was not justified by any wrongdoing and therefore "illegal", Hissene said. "We think it happened because he's a Muslim," he said.

The ex-Seleka rebels are themselves mostly Muslim.

But government spokesman Ange-Maxime Kazagui denied any religious motives in the dismissal of the National Assembly president.

"Those who launched the censure procedure raised management problems. At no time was the religious question raised," he said.

After years of confrontation between Muslim and Christian groups, the election of Meckassoua in 2016 was seen as a symbol of reconciliation between communities in the Central African Republic.

But observers have also said that relations between Meckassoua and President Faustin-Archange Touadera, a Christian, have never been good.

