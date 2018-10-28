Albania’s interior minister Xhafaj resigns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ALBANIA: Albania's Interior Minister Fatmir Xhafaj resigned on Saturday and will be replaced by Prime Minister Edi Rama's security advisor Sander Lleshi, a former army general, Rama has announced.
Xhafaj's resignation came as a surprise a week after police arrested 27 people in a major drug rings crackdown and two former ruling Socialist lawmakers over graft, but failed to catch a drug lord who has eluded arrest for two years now.
ALBANIA: Albania's Interior Minister Fatmir Xhafaj resigned on Saturday and will be replaced by Prime Minister Edi Rama's security advisor Sander Lleshi, a former army general, Rama has announced.
Xhafaj's resignation came as a surprise a week after police arrested 27 people in a major drug rings crackdown and two former ruling Socialist lawmakers over graft, but failed to catch a drug lord who has eluded arrest for two years now.
Comments