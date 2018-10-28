Albania’s interior minister Xhafaj resigns

ALBANIA: Albania's Interior Minister Fatmir Xhafaj resigned on Saturday and will be replaced by Prime Minister Edi Rama's security advisor Sander Lleshi, a former army general, Rama has announced.

Xhafaj's resignation came as a surprise a week after police arrested 27 people in a major drug rings crackdown and two former ruling Socialist lawmakers over graft, but failed to catch a drug lord who has eluded arrest for two years now.