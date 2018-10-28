Sun October 28, 2018
World

October 28, 2018

Share

Turkey hosts Syria summit with Russian, French, German leaders

ISTANBUL: The leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany met on Saturday to try to find a political solution to Syria´s devastating civil war, provide access to humanitarian aid and salvage a fragile ceasefire in the country´s last major rebel-held bastion.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed Russia´s Vladimir Putin, France´s Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the summit on the Syrian conflict, in which more than 360,000 people have been killed since 2011.

"The eyes of the world are on us today... I hope we will act with a sincere and constructive understanding and will not fail to meet their expectations," Erdogan said as he opened the talks in Istanbul.

It comes a day after seven civilians were killed by Syrian regime artillery fire in the northwestern province of Idlib, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the highest death toll since a ceasefire was reached there last month.

Russia, which supports the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and Turkey, which backs the rebels, agreed to create a buffer zone around Idlib, but violence has escalated dramatically leading up to the summit.

Turkey and Russia have held talks with Iran on the Syrian conflict in efforts that have often been greeted with suspicion in the West, but Saturday´s summit will be the first to include the EU´s two most significant national leaders.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin has said that the primary goal would be to "clarify the steps to be taken for a political solution and to determine a roadmap".

One key objective is to form a committee to draft Syria´s post-war constitution, seen as a stepping stone to elections in the war-torn country.

A rival United Nations plan for a committee to write the constitution ran aground this week, with UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura, who is also attending the summit, saying Damascus rejected the UN having a role in the selection process.

