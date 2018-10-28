Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
Envoys to important world capitals changed

Envoys to important world capitals changed

World

AFP
October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Macron, Merkel back Europe coordination on arms sales to S Arabia

ISTANBUL: France and Germany's leaders said Saturday they want a "coordinated" European position for restrictions on arms sales to Saudi Arabia after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to the French presidency.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel moved to quash a rare dispute between the close European allies after Macron implied on Friday that Berlin was engaging in "pure demagoguery" by halting arms sales to Riyadh.

On the sidelines of a Syria summit in Istanbul, the two leaders had a "relaxed exchange", the Elysee palace said, and agreed not to announce their next positions on the issue without first coordinating "at the European level".

Macron had previously insisted there was no moral link to be made between Khashoggi´s death at the beginning of this month and Saudi Arabia´s purchase of French-made weapons. "What is the link between arms sales and Mr Khashoggi?" he said, calling it "pure demagoguery to call for a halt" to exports over the killing.

The remark was interpreted as a rare veiled criticism of Merkel after the chancellor announced a freeze on arms sales to Riyadh over the dissident´s murder inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Macron said that sales of weapons to Riyadh -- France´s second biggest customer after India -- have "nothing to do with Mr Khashoggi. One shouldn´t mix everything up".

Macron also said that if Saudi Arabia is to be sanctioned, "we must do so across the board".

"In that case, we should stop selling cars," he told reporters -- another possible dig at Germany, a massive auto exporter.

Last month Germany approved 416 million euros ($470 million) worth of arms exports to Riyadh for 2018, however on Merkel said Friday that "we need to clarify the background of this horrible crime and until that, we will not supply weapons to Saudi Arabia".

Khashoggi´s killing has tainted the image of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has positioned himself as a Saudi reformer, and tested ties between Washington and Riyadh as Western powers demand answers over his death. Prince Mohammed, the kingdom´s de facto ruler, has denounced the "repulsive" murder, denying any involvement.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour

Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour
Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage