Wapda, Army in final

PESHAWA: Wapda and Army on Saturday qualified for the final of the 14th National Women Volleyball Championship being played at the Peshawar Sports Complex.

In the first semi-final, Army outplayed Punjab 25-9, 25-6, 25-7. Defending champions Wapda then comfortably defeated Higher Education Commission 25-9, 25-6, 25-10. The final will be played today (Sunday).