Sun October 28, 2018
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

China to take care of Pakistan

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

Envoys to important world capitals changed

Sports

REUTERS
October 28, 2018

Women’s World Cup prize money raised

KIGALI, Rwanda: FIFA will raise the prize money for the Women’s World Cup from $15 million to $30 million starting with next year’s edition in France, president Gianni Infantino announced on Friday, though critics immediately said the increase was not enough.

Following a FIFA council meeting in Rwanda, the Swiss-Italian also said that $20 million would be made available for pre-tournament preparations, meaning that $50 million in total would be allocated across the 24 participating nations.

The prize money is double the amount awarded in the 2015 World Cup in Canada and for the first time clubs will be rewarded for their players taking part in the tournament, as is the case in the men’s edition.

“It’s a very important message for women’s football. It will certainly boost this World Cup even more,” Infantino told a news conference.

However, global footballers’ union FIFpro said the changes were not enough to redress the inequality between men’s and women’s football worldwide.

“FIFPro notes the willingness of FIFA to increase prize money for the Women’s World Cup and make structural improvements to support women’s football. However, despite these changes football remains even further from the goal of equality for all World Cup players regardless of gender,” a FIFpro statement said.

“In reality, the changes actually signify an increase in the gap between men’s and women’s prize money. This regressive trend appears to contravene FIFA’s statutory commitment to gender equality.

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

