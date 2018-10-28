Sun October 28, 2018
Sports

ZI
Ziaul Islam
October 28, 2018

TT player seeks support from KP govt

PESHAWAR: A table tennis and volleyball player, Quran reciter and a tailor. There are several names that describe Bibi Nazo, a student from Chitral and currently living in a rented house in the provincial capital.

Daughter of a tailor who sews waistcoats in Chitrali Bazaar, Nazo is gifted with a sweet voice as she has won the district-level contest of the Holy Quran recitation and came second in the competition organised by the Auqaf Department.

Student of B.Sc 3rd year at the Government Frontier College for Women, she is a member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa volleyball team participating in the National Women Volleyball Championship being held at the Peshawar Sports Complex.

She has recently won the Inter-Colleges Girls Table Tennis Tournament and won other various table tennis tournaments in the past as well.

Nazo belongs to a religious family and her father is also a religious-minded man and a tableeghi, a Sunni Islamic missionary movement and often considered very strict in their approach to follow the teachings of Islam, which made it hard for Nazo to take active part in sports activities as her father was against the decision to play games.

“Being a member of a tableeghi jamaat, my father opposed my decision to take part in sports as he thought it was inappropriate for girls to play games in front of spectators, particularly males,” she told ‘The News’.

She was all praise for her mother and elder brother who supported her and persuaded their father to allow her to play table tennis in the college.

“I am here and taking active part in sports all due to my elder brother who supported me and stood by me to get me our father’s permission to play sports. Otherwise it was impossible for me to play sports,” she said.

“I also go to a madrassa to learn Holy Quran with Urdu translation and help my mother sewing clothes. I find very little time to practice table tennis,” she added.

But it was not the only problem for Nazo as she belongs to a poor family and it was difficult for her to purchase the expensive sports gear to continue practice.

“We are six siblings including three brothers and as many sisters. We live in a rented house in the old Qissa Khwani Bazaar and my father sews Chitrali waistcoats to support the family,” she said.

Frontiers College Director Sports Rahim Bibi said that she paid college tuition fee for Bibi Nazo form her own pocket and bought her uniform as she was a talented table tennis player.

“Our institution is keen to encourage and support girls to take active part in the sports. Girls have little participation and opportunities due to the social fabric and conservative Pakhtun society. In such a situation, the role of government and Directorate of Sports KP has become very crucial to support talented girls like Nazo to come forward and earn a name for the province and the country in the field of sports,” Rahim Bibi added.

Nazo has sought financial support from the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to continue her studies as well as table tennis practice so that she could be able to earn herself a place in the sport.

