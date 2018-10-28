Sethi spent Rs75m from PCB kitty Sethi denies charges

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi outrightly rejected taking a single penny in return of rendering his services for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), saying that sharing false information on the Board website is a clear indication of victimisation.

Talking to The News, Sethi said that spreading false information was nothing but an attempt made on the behest of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to malign him. “I did not draw a single penny in return of my services for the PSL”.

In a related development, details made available on Saturday on the PCB’s website reveal that Sethi spent Rs75 million from the PCB kitty as his personal expenditure during his four years in office.

It was claimed that the amount was received or spent on the former chairman under 10 different heads that include accommodation allowance, vehicle allowance and cost of security vehicle, utility and mobile phone bills, cost on security guards and servants, medical expenditures reimbursed, foreign travelling expenses, allowance for attending BOG meetings, business entertainment and Pakistan Super League allowances.

The News has learnt that over Rs14 million was alone received in the last two years as special allowance for handling the PSL affairs. The amount is over and above the former chairman received for imparting services for the PCB.