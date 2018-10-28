NRSP gets accreditation by climate fund

Islamabad: National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) has become the first national entity to be accredited by Green Climate Fund (GCF) as announced by GCF. The endorsement enables NRSP for planning and execution of Climate Change Initiatives to be funded by the GCF. NRSP was recommended to GCF by Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC).

CEO NRSP Dr. Rashid Bajwa congratulated the NRSP team for the achievement and said “Pakistan is a primary casualty of global climate changes and this is the right time to start the climate adaptation, mitigation plans and strategies. Through this accreditation; we as a team, will play our part in this struggle”.

Reports in the past point out that towards the end of this century, the annual mean temperature in Pakistan is expected to rise by 3°C to 5°C.