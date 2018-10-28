Law students attend advocacy seminars

Islamabad : Hundreds of law students from multiple universities in Islamabad attended two seminars, where they received lessons on oral advocacy, legal writing, international law, and moot court practice from Pakistani experts and with the assistance of the U.S. Department of Justice.

A class of approximately 100 law students attended a seminar at International Islamic University, held at the US Mission Pakistan’s Lincoln Corner, which is housed within the University. Through these seminars, the experts provided the students with an opportunity to learn important skills for advancing in their legal careers and as future advocates in court. The seminars further provided information and guidance to students interested in participating in the world’s largest international moot court competition, namely, the Phillip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition.

The Jessup-Pakistan National Rounds, which are being sponsored by the US Embassy, will be held in February 2019 in Islamabad. The two winning teams from the National Rounds will represent Pakistan at the International Rounds in Washington DC in April 2019.