Sun October 28, 2018
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
Envoys to important world capitals changed

World

AFP
October 28, 2018

China’s defence minister to visit US

MANAMA: US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said Saturday his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe would visit Washington next week, following tensions between the two powers. “I would just point out that (our) strategic competition does not imply hostility,” Mattis said at a Middle East security conference in Bahrain, in response to a question about tensions. “I have met with my counterpart in Beijing a month ago, I have met with him again in Singapore a week ago. He is coming to Washington next week to continue our discussions,” Mattis added. But in early October, a US defence official said that a planned visit by Mattis to China had been cancelled, because Beijing declined to make General Wei available. The cancellation came amid military tensions and an escalating dispute between the two countries over tariffs. In September, US tariffs came into effect, targeting Chinese goods worth $200 billion (175 billion euros).

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour
Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage