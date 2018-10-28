18 killed as Ethiopian army truck collides with bus

ADDIS ABABA: Eighteen civilians were killed and others injured on Saturday when an army truck crashed into a minibus in northern Ethiopia, local media reported. The accident in Amhara state happened in the morning, the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate said. Despite having one of the world’s lowest per capita car ownership rates, deadly accidents are common in Ethiopia and often blamed on poor road and car maintenance and lax enforcement of safety rules. More around 4,500 people died in the 12 months up to July this year, according to government statistics.