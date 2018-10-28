Sun October 28, 2018
World

AFP
October 28, 2018

Indonesia’s quake hit city faces health crisis

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s quake-tsunami battered city of Palu is facing a public health crisis as torrential rains threaten to spread malaria and dengue fever to the devastated region a month after the disaster, aid agencies have warned.

On September 28, a magnitude 7.5 quake and a subsequent tsunami razed swathes of Palu on Sulawesi island, killing some 2,200 people and displacing more than 220,000. Thousands more are missing, presumed dead, after entire neighbourhoods were swallowed up by liquefaction — a process where a strong quake makes the ground start behaving like a liquid, turning it into a kind of quicksand. Desperate to stave off disease, authorities last week dropped disinfectant from helicopters on the worst-hit parts of Palu, where some 5,000 rotting corpses are feared buried beneath ruins. Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency said the move was crucial to preventing the proliferation of disease-laden flies, cockroaches and rats. But aid groups say there has been an increase in cases of diarrhoea and respiratory infection, there are also cases of mosquito-borne illnesses, including malaria and dengue fever.

