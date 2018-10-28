Kashmir question — the fateful days

Some moments last long by changing the course of history. In the recent history of Kashmir the people of Jammu and Kashmir State witnessed such moments on October 26 and 27, 1947.

On October 27, 330 Indian army personnel landed at the Srinagar airport on the request of Maharaja Hari Singh, ruler of Jammu and Kashmir, made in his letter of October 26, 1947 to block the invasion of Kashmir by Pakistani tribesmen.

As a matter of fact, India had planned annexation of the State much earlier. On August 12, 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh had asked India and Pakistan to execute Standstill Agreement. Pakistan signed this agreement on August 14, 1947 but India did not. India made Hari Singh to sign this letter and Instrument of Accession on October 26, 1947. In ‘Danger in Kashmir’ (p.85), Prof Josef Korbel wrote:-

“As a matter of record, Gen Sir Frank Messervey, who was the Commander in Chief of Pakistan Army from August 15, 1947 to February 15, 1948, asserted that there was much evidence that accession had been deliberately planned for some weeks before the event.”

Pakistan strongly reacted to these Indian maneuvers and wanted to send troops to Kashmir, but Field Marshal Auckenleck intervened and persuaded Mr Jinnah, Governor General of Pakistan, to discuss the issue with Lord Mountbatten, Governor General of India. They met in Lahore on November 1, 1947. For resolving Kashmir issue, Pakistan’s Governor General proposed.

“1. To put an immediate stop to fighting, the two Governors-General should be authorised and vested with full powers by both dominion governments to issue a proclamation forthwith giving 48 hours’ notice to the two opposing forces to cease fire.”;

“2. Both the forces of Indian Dominion and the tribesmen to withdraw simultaneously and with the utmost expedition from Jammu and Kashmir State territory”;

“3. With the sanction of the two dominion governments, the two Governors-General to be given full powers to restore peace, undertake the administration of Jammu and Kashmir State and arrange for a plebiscite without delay under their joint control and supervisions.”

India’s Governor-General gave counter proposal of “holding plebiscite under the United Nations auspices”.

In “Danger in Kashmir (p.89-90)’ the author wrote:-

“The tragedy, of course, is that no matter what conditions limited or seemed to limit Mountbatten’s ability to accept Jinnah’s proposals, had he been able to accept them there is much reason to believe that the fighting could have been stopped, the raiders withdrawn and the plebiscite carried through quickly without too many complications.”

On January 1, 1948, India brought Kashmir issue before the UN Security Council to get endorsement to the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India and Pakistan declared as invader in Kashmir. The Security Council, without accepting the India claim, passed its first important Resolution on April 21, 1948 which stated:-

“Being strongly of the opinion that early restoration of peace and order in Jammu and Kashmir is essential and that India and Pakistan should do their utmost to bring about a cessation of all fighting.”

This was followed by a Resolution of the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan dated August 13, 1948 which provided for prompt ceasefire and Truce Agreement. However, ceasefire was enforced with effect from January 1, 1949. By that time India had occupied larger part of the State and the remaining part by Pakistan.

Let me briefly discuss accession issue in its historical perspective, assuming that Maharaja Hari Singh wrote letter to Mountbatten, Governor-General of India, and executed Instrument of Accession in favour of India on October 26, 1947, as claimed by India. In 1819, Kashmir was occupied by Sikh Kingdom of Lahore. Raja Gulab Singh of Jammu, great grandfather of Maharaja Hari Singh, and his two brothers were holding high positions in the Sikh Kingdom. In 1846, after the death of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Sikh forces were defeated by the British forces with the connivance of Raja Gulab Singh. Jammu and Kashmir was taken over by the British Government from Sikh Kingdom under the Treaty of Lahore dated March 9, 1846 and under the Treaty of Amritsar dated March 16, 1846 was transferred to (now) Maharaja Gulab Singh.

Thus Maharaja Hari Singh and his predecessor Dogra rulers derived their power and authority to rule the State of Jammu and Kashmir under the Treaty of Amritsar, which itself was of dubious character. However, under Section 7(1)(b) of the Indian Independence Act, 1947, the Treaty of Amritsar and the rule of Maharaja Hari Singh ended with effect from August 15, 1947, Section 7(1)(b) reads;-

“….The suzerainty of His Majesty over the Indian States, lapses, and with it, all treaties and agreements in force on the date of the passing of this Act between His Majesty and the rulers of Indian States.”

(Note: Indian Independence Act was passed by the British Parliament in June, 1947 and became effective on August 15, 1947).

Consequently, with effect from August 15, 1947 Hari Singh ceased to be the ruler of the State of Jammu and Kashmir and had no power and authority to execute Instrument of Accession on October 26, 1947. All powers and authority to rule the State had reverted to the people of State of Jammu and Kashmir. Since the state was not part of British India, it became an independent state on August 15, 1947.

Thus October 26 and 27 of the year of 1947 became ominously important in the recent history of Kashmir. These two days ended the century-old oppression of Dogra rule, though simultaneously starting another kind of oppression in the State. Since then democratic India denies to the people of Jammu and Kashmir basic human rights. Since then hundreds of thousands Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir have been killed and about the same number were forced to leave their homeland. Since then life, liberty and dignity and property remain under constant threat.

The Report released by the UNHRC in June, 2018 is testimony to these facts:-

“Para 40: In 1990, India introduced the Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act (AFSPA) to manage the armed groups that had emerged by the end of 1980s over objections to Indian control over Kashmir. A large number of Indian security forces were deployed in Kashmir with allegations of serious human rights violations. Civil society and media often cite the figure of 500,000 to 700,000 troops which would make Kashmir one of the most militarised zones in the world. The allegations of human rights violations include torture and custodial deaths, rape, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions.”

In para 79 it is reported:-

“One of most dangerous weapons used against protesters during the unrest in 2016 was the pellet-firing shotgun, which is a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun that fires metal pellets.”

Since 1989, Muslim women (young and old) in Kashmir are subjected to sexual violence by the security forces as a weapon of war with impunity. In Para 126, the Report mentions: -

India repeatedly made false promises, lied to the people of Jammu and Kashmir State and the international community. The first promise was made by the Governor-General of India in his letter dated October 27, 1947 to Hari Singh that, - “…the question of the State’s accession should be settled by a reference to the people”.

On November 1, 1947, the Governor-General of India suggested to the Governor-General of Pakistan to hold plebiscite under UN auspices. In the complaint dated January 1, 1948 to the Security Council against Pakistan, India reiterated the pledge:-

“…. Its people would be free to decide their future by the democratic method of a plebiscite or referendum…”

Again before the Security Council, as recorded in its Resolution dated April 21, 1948, both India and Pakistan agreed that the question of the accession of Jammu and Kashmir…… should be decided through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite.

On June 26, 1952 Indian Prime Minister made the following statement in the Lok Sabha.

“And I say with all respect to our Constitution that it just does not matter what your Constitution says if the people of Kashmir do not want it, it will not go there.”

The Resolution of the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) dated August 13, 1948 recorded:-

“The Government of India and the Government of Pakistan reaffirm their wish that the future status of the State of Jammu and Kashmir shall be determined in accordance with the will of the people.”

(The writer is a former judge of the Lahore High Court and Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislator)