Director Leigh eyes present day woes in new historical drama ‘Peterloo’

LONDON: British director Mike Leigh first turned his hand to historical drama with “Mr Turner” in 2014.

Now, the 75-year-old Leigh — feted for films such as “Secrets & Lies”, “Vera Drake” and “Abigail’s Party” — is returning to the 19th century with a retelling of Britain’s Peterloo massacre. Leigh believes his latest film holds lessons for the present day — in everything from austerity and apathy to authoritarianism and Brexit.

The Oscar-nominated film-maker said “Peterloo”, depicting the deadly and tumultuous 1819 assault on pro-democracy protesters at St Peter’s Field in the northern city of Manchester, remains relevant in our “worrying times”. “Given the speed with which chaos has been ensuing not only in the UK... in this period... it does resonate,” Leigh told AFP on Friday ahead of the movie’s release in Britain next month.

“People were protesting about the vote but also about their living conditions, and we know that’s got parallels (with today),” he added.

Nonetheless Leigh is eager for audiences to make their own minds up on the lessons to be learned from “Peterloo”. “I’ve never made films that say ‘think this’, what I’m doing is inviting you to reflect” he said. “The audience can only decode and deal with the film in terms of your 21st century life — there’s no other currency you can convert it into.” The social movement centred movie, set for release outside Britain next year, hits screens as the #MeToo campaign continues to flourish — something Leigh is celebrating.