Brazil: a giant in crisis rocked by corruption

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil, which holds a presidential runoff election Sunday, is a giant in size and economy, but has been struck by a string of corruption scandals that have rocked its political core.

Here are some key facts about the country: Brazil is Latin America’s biggest country, spanning 8.5 million square kilometers (3.2 million square miles) to cover nearly half the continent. It includes about 60 percent of the Amazon rainforest, the largest in the world and essential in the exchange of CO2 for oxygen. The only Portuguese-speaking country in Latin America, 47 percent of its population of 208 million is of mixed race, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Forty-three percent are white and nearly nine percent black.

The world’s largest Roman Catholic nation, it has taken in tens of thousands of Venezuelans fleeing the crisis in their country, an influx which has stoked tensions. After 300 years of Portuguese colonial rule, Brazil gained independence in 1822 and became a monarchy. A major importer of African slaves, it abolished slavery in 1888, the last country in the Americas to do so.

A republic was established in 1889 and the military took over in 1964, imposing a dictatorship until 1985, when civilian rule was restored. The towering political figure of the country’s modern history is the popular but divisive Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the Workers’ Party (PT), who in 2003 became Brazil’s first left-wing president, re-elected in 2006.

Under his social programs, 29 million Brazilians emerged from poverty. His handpicked successor, Dilma Rousseff, became the first woman president in 2010. She was impeached in 2016, accused of financial wrongdoing in office.