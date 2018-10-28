Garcia to continue to coach Marseille

MARSEILLE: Marseille coach Rudi Garcia has extended his contract until 2021, the French giants announced on Saturday in a boost ahead of this weekend´s clash with great rivals Paris Saint-Germain. “I am very proud and honoured to continue the adventure,” Garcia, who was appointed in October 2016, said at a press conference before Sunday´s game at the Velodrome.

Spanish sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta has also extended his deal to 2021 at the club who are owned by the American tycoon Frank McCourt.

Garcia, 54, led Marseille to the final of last season´s Europa League, where they were beaten 3-0 by Atletico Madrid.