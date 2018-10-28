Hoddle seriously ill

LONDON: Former England manager Glenn Hoddle has been hospitalised after being taken ill on his 61st birthday on Saturday.

Hoddle fell ill shortly after he began his punditry duties on BT Sport — the show was cancelled as a result. BT presenter Jake Humphrey said Hoddle was “taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning”.

He added on social media: “Everyone of us is right with you Glenn, sending love and strength.” Chelsea — who Hoddle managed — tweeted a message of support.