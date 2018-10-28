PBF set to introduce junior ranking system in Dec, says Wajid

LAHORE: Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) is going to introduce ranking system at junior level for the first time in national badminton history in December this year; this was disclosed by Secretary Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) Wajid Ali Chaudhry in an exclusive interview with ‘The News’ on Saturday.

Wajid, 37, said Pakistan has plenty of badminton talent and the unprecedented ranking system is being launched with an aim to preserve and channelize the talent at junior level. “Definitely, the new ranking system will prove to be a big attraction for junior male and female players and ultimately they will put in more hard work in a bid to improve their ranking,” he added.

Wajid emerged national badminton men’s singles champion eight times from 1999 to 2010. He also clinched coveted singles title in 18-nation international badminton tournament in Tehran in 2007. Next year, he was declared winner in Saudi Open Badminton Championship. Wajid also bagged six medals (3 silver and 3 bronze) in SAF Games during his illustrious career. It is to be noted here that Wajid has also served as national badminton coach from 2011 to 2014 before assuming the role of PBF Secretary General in 2015. He also performed dual role of Secretary PBF and coach in SAF Games 2016, Commonwealth Games 2018 and Asian Games 2018.

Answering a question, Wajid, who exhibited his badminton skills in over 70 countries, said that the abundance of badminton talent can be gauged from the fact that over 300 talented girls and boys from across the country featured in two back-to-back junior badminton championships in Lahore. “PBF is striving hard to expand and strengthen the base of badminton in the country and insha-Allah we will attain our goal in near future,” he expressed his hope. When asked about badminton’s future in Pakistan, Wajid said: “The future of badminton is bright in our country. We have several promising male and female young players like Laiba Masood, Amal Muneeb, Alja Tariq (from Balochistan), Mahoor Shehzad, Raja Zulqarnain Haider and Tayyab Shafiq etc. “These are very talented young badminton players and they can win laurels for the country in future if they continued to do hard work on regular basis”. Responding to a question, Wajid informed that PBF intends to constitute an effective marketing team to trace some reasonable sponsors. “In modern day life, it seems imperative to have sufficient sponsorship to run a national sports body and meet its national and international requirements,” he elaborates. To a question regarding future badminton events, Wajid revealed that Karachi will host National Badminton League in January next year. “We are also planning to organize National Badminton Championship in Lahore in March 2019,” he informed. When asked about his family’s contribution in sports, Wajid informed that his sister Humaira Ali has been U-17 National Champion in the past. “My elder brother Majid Ali Chaudhry, who is President of Punjab Badminton Association, excelled in athletics at Punjab level while the second brother Abid Ali Chaudhry has been Kuwait’s national badminton champion several years ago,” he added.