Apollo Clubin semis

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Apollo Club marched into the semifinal after crushing Crescent Club by 8 wickets in 34th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament quarterfinal played at New Iteefaq Ground. Fine batting by Ali Haider and equally good bowling by Khuram Humayon were the main feature of the match.

Scores: Crescent Club 106 all out in 19 overs (Bilal Akram 18, Usman Butt 13, Asadullah 12, Bilal Iqbal 11*, Khuram Humayon 3/17, Asad Rafiq 2/22, Ali Zubair 2/28). Apollo Club 110/2 in 15.2 overs (Ali Haider 47*, Reyan Nadeem 18, M Saleem 16, Hashim Ibrahim 20*.