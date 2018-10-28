Middlesbrough regain top spot

LONDON: Jayden Bogle’s own-goal six minutes from time allowed Middlesbrough to sneak a 1-1 draw with Derby County and go top of the second tier Championship on Saturday.

Middlesbrough’s stay at the top may be brief with previous table-toppers Leeds United, Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion due to kick-off later and all would go above ‘Boro if they win.

Derby themselves are just two points off ‘Boro in a table where just seven points separates first from 13th placed Wigan. Derby, though, could feel aggrieved it is not them who took over at the top as their opponents failed to muster a single shot on target. Frank Lampard’s Derby side — who had claimed the scalps of promotion rivals Sheffield United and West Brom in the past week — showed all the enterprise.