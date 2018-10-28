Akbar excels in Punjab Tour Golf

LAHORE: Akbar Mehroze took over command on Saturday in Punjab Development Tour Golf at the newly-established PAF golf Course.

At the end of the second round in the three rounds Professionals Event competition of the 1st Punjab Jinnah Development Tour in progress at the PAF Skyview Golf Course the young one, Akbar Mehroze showed amazing control and application of golfing skills and emerged as the top contender, going into the final phase of this selection related event. On Friday, in the course of the first round he was steady too and was again outstanding yesterday. He demonstrated the touch of a champion and with two rounds scores of 69 and 74, he has a two rounds aggregate of 143 and leads the 81 contenders. Others in line for top honors are Haseeb Rehman also at 143, followed by Asher Masih at 146 and Roman Khan also at 146. The cut was placed yesterday and 51 participants stand weeded out. Only 30 play the final round on Sunday at the beautiful PAF Skyview Golf Course.