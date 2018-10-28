Pak cricket team greeted

LAHORE: Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, on Saturday, congratulated Pakistan cricket team for winning Twenty20 International series against Australia in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Pakistan beat Australia by 12 runs in the second Twenty20 International in Dubai on Friday night. This was Pakistan’s 10th straight Twenty20 series triumph. They have not lost since Sarfraz Ahmed became captain of national cricket team.

In a joint congratulatory message Taimoor Bhatti and DG SBP praised the consistent performance of Imad Wasim, Babar Azam and veteran all-rounder Hafeez. They expressed hope that Pakistan team will also win the third and last T20 against strong opponents.