Sun October 28, 2018
Sports

AB
Asher Butt
October 28, 2018

Share

LRC hosts Neelam,Democracy Cup races today

LAHORE: There will be two cup races in between four Heer Sial Plates going to be held at the Lahore Race Club (LRC) on Sunday.

The Neelam Cup and the Democracy Cup are the fourth and fifth races of the day but the former is reserved for two years aged ponies, fillies and equines while the latter is the real competition of the day. Only the fifth race is of class VI ponies while the remaining are of class VII. These different division races will saddle off at 1.00 pm with the first three being of 900 metres, the fourth is of a miles run and the last two of 1100 metres.

The day starts with the division-V B race of 16 horses and from among those Head Line may make headline but would be challenged by Baa Aytbar and Amir’s Love. As the pundits believe if their prediction went as they thpught Baa Aytbar may come second but Amir’s Love can come as a surprise from a lot of Beach Beauty, Sonay Ki Chirya, Chota Sain, Moazzarn Prince, Roshan, Daniel Bryan, Sassygold, Sohrab-e-Bhakkar, Bright Life, Dance of Life, Golden, Bet of The Day, London Queen.

The second division-1V is among 18 ponies, but all eyes are on Uzair Prince for the win and would be followed by Nice One. However, King Queen is another most likely might come forward for the crown. Whereas little is expected from Noor-e-Sehar, Sharapova, Almas Choice, Lucky Sohna, Gambler Boy, Sub Zero, Big Less, Petra, On The Spot Win, Mastan Queen, Dance and Dance, Naveed Choi, Racing Queen, Malika, Turab Prince.

The third division III and IV race of 17 horses has weeded out Sweet Miracle for win, One Man Show for a place and Desert Rain for a surprise run. But who knows there might be someone from among Good Action, Queen Esmeralda, Secret Lady, Big Foot, Man Moujee, KFK Princess, Baa Wafa, Jackson, Hamayoon Choice, Khan Prince, Royal Performer, Green One, Golden Pound, and Ok Dear to shock the pundits.

The Neelam Cup, which is fourth race of the day is reserved for six 2 Years Old fillies and mares. The day will determine who is going to be the best from these six, Atlantic Ocean, Waritis, Princess Anabia, Conquest, Ashal Love, Cameo.

The fifth in line is the Democracy Cup which is of division-Ill and IV which are after sortation 10 in number and from them Goleke Queen is believed to be the best. However, threat to overtake her come from Town Girl and most durably from Generation, which might come from age. But Timbo, Natalia, Candle, Multan One, Phenomenal One, Gondal Prince and Titli cannot be counted out.

The final race of the day is in Division-I, II and III. The handicap list has lined up 17 for the race. Abdullah Princess is seen as the winner, Vegas might be second but high expectations are from Fancy Boy. Other is in the list are Blue Max, Dil De Ruba, Piyara Sayeen, Nevada, Red Flame, Mitwa, Golra Pride, Neeli The Great, Safdar Princess, Laili, Moon Soon, Helena, Umer’s Queen and Neeli De Malika.

