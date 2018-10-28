Finch to lead: Australia in ODIs

SYDNEY: Aaron Finch was named Australia’s new one-day captain Saturday ahead of their upcoming series against South Africa, with Test skipper Tim Paine and his deputy Mitch Marsh axed.

The explosive batsman is already in charge of the Twenty20 team and takes over from Paine who averaged just 7.2 in Australia’s 5-0 ODI series rout by England in June.

Spin veteran Nathan Lyon was another notable omission, although Shaun Marsh kept his place despite a dire recent Test series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

Alex Carey and Josh Hazlewood were appointed joint vice-captains in a 14-man squad that sees the return of fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

National selector Trevor Hohns said the leadership decisions were based on presentations the players made, their vision for Australian cricket and their actions on and off the field.

Finch, Marsh, Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell spearhead the batting while big-hitting Chris Lynn has been recalled, with Carey taking over the wicketkeeping duties from Paine.

Two spin bowlers were included in the absence of Lyon — Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa.

Despite Lyon and Mitch Marsh being dropped, Hohns suggested the door was not shut for their return leading into the World Cup next year.

Australia play three one-dayers against South Africa starting in Perth on November 4.

Aaron Finch (capt), Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa. —AFP