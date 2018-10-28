Pakistan outplay Bhutan by 4-0

LAHORE: Pakistan national football team on Saturday beat Bhutan by 4-0 in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 2018 at Kathmandu, Nepal.

The boys in green took lead in the first 20 minutes of the match with Mudassar Nazar opening the tally for Pakistan.

Three minutes later, Pakistan doubled their lead as Iftikhar Ahmed scored a goal. Moin Ahmed added the third and fourth goal in the first half. Pakistan ended the first half with a 4-0 lead over Bhutan.

Pakistan missed a penalty in the second half but their dominance in the first half registered thumping win over Bhutan.

With this win, Pakistan have reached to the semi-final of the tournament.

On Thursday, Pakistan stunned India U15 team by snatching 2-1 victory from the jaws of the arch-rivals.