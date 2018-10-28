Sun October 28, 2018
Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
October 28, 2018

Ex-PCB chief Sethi spent Rs 75m during his era

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi whisked away Rs 75 million from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) kitty as his personal expenditure during his four years in office.

Details made available Saturday on the PCB website reveal that amount was received or spent on the former PCB chairman under ten different heads that included accommodation allowance, vehicle allowance and cost of security vehicle, utility and mobile phone bills, cost on security guards and servants, medical expenditures reimbursed, foreign travelling expenses, meeting allowance for attending BOG meetings, business entertainment and Pakistan Super League Allowances.

The News has learnt that a whopping amount of over Rs 14 million were alone received during last two years as special allowance for handling PSL affairs. The amount is over and above former chairman received for imparting services for the PCB, “He started charging for the PSL after getting prior approval of the BoG,” a former Board member when approached said.

However, it is not yet clear whether he started receiving the PSL services charges only after the approval of the Board took his allowance starting from the back date.

Cost on security guards and services also came down heavy on the PCB kitty.

Domestic and foreign travelling allowances turned up in millions during Sethi four years tenure in office.

Sethi who is abroad however was not available for comments. All efforts to approach him on WhatsApp however went fruitless.

Meanwhile, it was also revealed that former chairman Shaharyar Khan who also served as the PCB chairman for a couple of years spend around Rs 19 million with almost half of the amount going to his medical treatment.

Comments

