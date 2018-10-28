Sun October 28, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
October 28, 2018

Aussie girls clinch T20 series against Pakistan

KUALA LUMPUR: Australia Women continued to pile on the misery on their Pakistani counterparts in Malaysia as another comfortable victory on Saturday (October 27) helped them seal the T20I series, having already clinched the ODI series 3-0 prior to this.

Pakistan had actually made a decent start after being put into bat by Meg Lanning. Even though Nahida Khan was castled early by Sophie Molineux for 3, skipper Javeria Khan and Omaima Sohail batted with caution to add 40 for the second wicket.

Both batters were well set around the halfway mark but the promising stand was broken by Georgia Wareham as Javeria departed for 27. Wareham then trapped Bismah Maroof for a first-ball duck and as a result, Pakistan had slipped to into trouble from a promising position in a matter of two deliveries. They never managed to recover from the setback as wickets kept tumbling.

Molineux, who has already troubled the opposition on more than one occasion on this tour, picked up the well-set Omaima for 43 while Megan Schutt added a couple of wickets to her tally. Pakistan were eventually bowled out for just 101 with a ball to spare in their innings.

A target of 102 was never going to threaten an Australian side that was already brimming with confidence. Even though Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner fell cheaply, Beth Mooney ensured there was no collapse as she made a run-a-ball 29. Pakistan were briefly excited for a moment when Australia had lost their fourth wicket while still needing 38 but Elyse Villani and Ellyse Perry completed formalities quite easily with three overs to spare.

Brief scores: Pakistan Women 101 in 19.5 overs (Omaima Sohail 43, Javeria Khan 27; Georgia Wareham 3-12, Sophie Molineux 3-14) lost to Australia Women 104/4 in 17 overs (Beth Mooney 29, Elyse Villani 24*; Nida Dar 1-16) by six wickets.

