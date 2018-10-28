Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Envoys to important world capitals changed

Envoys to important world capitals changed

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hole-in-one for Omer Zia: Suleman in driving seat in Governors Cup Golf

LAHORE: Suleman Akhter was in driving seat as he spearheaded in 35th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf while hole in one was for Omer Zia on Saturday.

Suleman of Lahore Gymkhana took over the leadership reins in this Championship, which now moves into the final phase at the historic Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course. During the second round yesterday, Suleman, a four handicapper was the champion in command and he virtually lit up the championship proceedings with worthy golfing excellence and admirable and exquisite display of golfing skills. His hitting off the tees on all par fours and par fives was power oriented with accuracy as the hall mark and his approach shots from the fairways were firm and crispy .And through perfection in application of golfing skills he managed five birdies and 10 regulation pars. As for the hiccups during the eighteen holes he encountered two stroke losses on the 1st hole, and one each on the 8th and 13th holes. His score for the day was net 68 and add to that his first round score of net 69 and his aggregate net for the two rounds adds up to a noble looking net 137, seven under par. By virtue of this spell of fascinating golf, he is now on top of the leader board and has pushed to the back many established challengers.

On the final day on Sunday, Suleman’s nearest challengers are Danish Javed and Sardar Murad Khan and one more talented one, Hamza Kardar. All three of them played reliable and unfaltering golf during the second round on Saturday, and now are considered threats to the leader .No doubt Sardar Murad has more experience and Danish Javed has ample skills and talent.

A few more looking good are Nasir Irshad (Gymkhana), at a score of net 142 and another one M Arslan (Mehran Club) at the same score. At the score of net 143 lie Usman Jamil (Gymkhana), Ameer Khawaja (Sialkot) and Hussain Hamid (Royal Palm). In the competition for honors in the gross section the top ones are Suleman, gross 145, Sardar Murad 146 and Hussain Hamid 151 alongwith Qasim Khan. And competition wise, a close contest is expected on Sunday in the net section where the Governors Cup title is at stake and in the gross section where the best one wins for honors and supremacy. A highlight of the day was a hole in one by Omer Zia, Captain Golf of the club on the par 3, 17th hole. What adds to the grace of the hole in one is the perfect timing of the nine iron shot. The Championship will conclude today. At the conclusion of the championship the President of Pakistan Golf Federation Lt Gen Hilal Hussain will distribute prizes to the winners at 4pm at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club Lawns.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour

Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour
Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage