Hole-in-one for Omer Zia: Suleman in driving seat in Governors Cup Golf

LAHORE: Suleman Akhter was in driving seat as he spearheaded in 35th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf while hole in one was for Omer Zia on Saturday.

Suleman of Lahore Gymkhana took over the leadership reins in this Championship, which now moves into the final phase at the historic Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course. During the second round yesterday, Suleman, a four handicapper was the champion in command and he virtually lit up the championship proceedings with worthy golfing excellence and admirable and exquisite display of golfing skills. His hitting off the tees on all par fours and par fives was power oriented with accuracy as the hall mark and his approach shots from the fairways were firm and crispy .And through perfection in application of golfing skills he managed five birdies and 10 regulation pars. As for the hiccups during the eighteen holes he encountered two stroke losses on the 1st hole, and one each on the 8th and 13th holes. His score for the day was net 68 and add to that his first round score of net 69 and his aggregate net for the two rounds adds up to a noble looking net 137, seven under par. By virtue of this spell of fascinating golf, he is now on top of the leader board and has pushed to the back many established challengers.

On the final day on Sunday, Suleman’s nearest challengers are Danish Javed and Sardar Murad Khan and one more talented one, Hamza Kardar. All three of them played reliable and unfaltering golf during the second round on Saturday, and now are considered threats to the leader .No doubt Sardar Murad has more experience and Danish Javed has ample skills and talent.

A few more looking good are Nasir Irshad (Gymkhana), at a score of net 142 and another one M Arslan (Mehran Club) at the same score. At the score of net 143 lie Usman Jamil (Gymkhana), Ameer Khawaja (Sialkot) and Hussain Hamid (Royal Palm). In the competition for honors in the gross section the top ones are Suleman, gross 145, Sardar Murad 146 and Hussain Hamid 151 alongwith Qasim Khan. And competition wise, a close contest is expected on Sunday in the net section where the Governors Cup title is at stake and in the gross section where the best one wins for honors and supremacy. A highlight of the day was a hole in one by Omer Zia, Captain Golf of the club on the par 3, 17th hole. What adds to the grace of the hole in one is the perfect timing of the nine iron shot. The Championship will conclude today. At the conclusion of the championship the President of Pakistan Golf Federation Lt Gen Hilal Hussain will distribute prizes to the winners at 4pm at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club Lawns.