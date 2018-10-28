Smog awareness drive

LAHORE : The Government College University Lahore Environment Protection Society (EPS) has launched smog awareness drive in different parts of the city. Besides holding different on-campus activities and door-to-door campaigns, members of the society also distributed pamphlets and face-masks at Minar-e-Pakistan in collaboration with the Albayrak Waste Management Company.

The volunteers sensitised people about precautionary measures to minimise impacts of smog. Dr Faiza Sharif, GCU EPS Advisor, said smog season has already set in, so the government, civil society and educational institutions must beef up efforts of raising awareness among people about environmental pollution.

She requested people to use masks, avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, avoid smoke emitting activities and plant maximum trees in their surroundings.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah appreciated the students saying that every citizen must play role for the clean and green Pakistan.