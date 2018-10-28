Iranian envoy calls on Pervaiz

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Iranian Consul General Ali Reza Nazeri along with his associates on Saturday called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi and discussed matters of mutual interest.
Former provincial education minister Mian Imran Masood, Iranian Consulate General Commercial Attaché Ali Asghar Yekdeleh and First Consular Mahmood Talaee were present.
LAHORE : Iranian Consul General Ali Reza Nazeri along with his associates on Saturday called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi and discussed matters of mutual interest.
Former provincial education minister Mian Imran Masood, Iranian Consulate General Commercial Attaché Ali Asghar Yekdeleh and First Consular Mahmood Talaee were present.
Comments