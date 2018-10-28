Verdict lauded

LAHORE : Tanzim Islami (TI) Ameer Hafiz Akif Saeed has termed historic the verdict given by the European Court of Human Rights that the blasphemy of Holy Prophet (SAW) does not qualify as freedom of speech but a motive for causing chaos and strife.

In a statement on Saturday, Hafiz Akif Saeed lauded the judges of European Court who gave the decision against the appeal filed by an Austrian blasphemer, Elisabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff, and held that freedom of speech did not mean that it could be used as a tool to hurt the sentiments of a big part of world’s population or cause religious grief for Muslims.