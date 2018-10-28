Three injured in filling station blast

LAHORE : Three people, including a baby girl, suffered minor injuries when the compressor of a PSO filling station near Singhpura exploded with a big bang on Saturday.

A man, a woman and a baby girl suffered injuries in the explosion of compression in the Gujjarpura police area. They have been removed to Nawaz Sharif Hospital.

Rescue 1122 responded to the incident within minutes and started rescue operation. Eyewitnesses said the window panes of vehicles and the filling station building were shattered into pieces. The incident created panic among the citizens.

Police and forensic teams also reached the scene and collected evidences. Further investigation is underway.

woman dies: A woman was killed and her husband injured by a speeding truck on Raiwind Road, Manga Mandi, on Saturday.

Mian Mohammad Hussain along with his wife Rehana Bibi was passing through Raiwind Road when a speeding truck ran over them. As a result of which, Rehana died on the spot while Hassan got injuries. The truck driver fled the scene.

found dead: A man was found dead in the limits of Kahna police on Saturday.

Some passersby found the body and informed police. The deceased was identified as Mukhatr of Qainchi Amarsadhu. Police shifted the body to morgue.

traffic rules: Help in distress, equal implementation of law, courteous dealing with the commuters are salient features which are recognition of motorway police, said Motorway Police (Central Zone) Deputy Inspector General Ahmad Arslan Malik while addressing grand dinner for officers of NH&MP. SSP Central-I Masroor Aalam Kolachi and officials of motorway police were present.

While addressing the officers, the DIG said motorway police has well defined goals. He said maintaining flow of traffic on highways was the biggest challenge keeping in view the increased number of traffic volume, inadequate & poor road infrastructure, encroachments on highways and unwillingness of the road users to obey traffic rules.

The DIG said major violations observed on highways were lane violations, over-speeding, overloading of passengers & goods and not wearing safety helmet. He asked the officers to be courteous at all times while dealing the commuters.