Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Envoys to important world capitals changed

Envoys to important world capitals changed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Security plan for Chehlum, Urs

LAHORE : A meeting of police officers of Lahore police was held at Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh to discuss security matters regarding Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A), Urs Data Ganj Buksh and Raiwind concretion. Friendly environment for applicants in police stations, crackdown against proclaimed offender, cleanliness in police stations, repairing of old police stations, crackdown against drug peddlers, search and sweep operations, open door policy, instructions of investigation on merit and hundred percent implementation of traffic rules were emphasised.

While addressing the session, the CCPO Lahore stressed foolproof security arrangements for the said events. Justice to the applicants in police stations must be ensured. City Traffic Police Lahore deserves appreciation and congratulation over hundred per cent implementations of helmet and other traffic rules. He said more than 15 thousands police officials were being deployed on the eve of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and Urs Data Gunj Baksh. Lahore DIG operations said Lahore police has made all events successful by hard working and full commitment. All Police officials are directed the perform duty vigilantly. Lahore Police will take every possible step to ensure security of the people.

DIG Investigation said investigation wing was doing investigation of all the cases on merit. Lahore Chief Traffic Officer said city traffic police has made very comprehensive traffic plan for the said events. SPs will educate people on roads about alternative routes and diversions. Lahore DIG Operations Shahzad Akbar, DIG Investigation Syed Khurram Ali, DIG Security Shoukat Abbas, Chief Traffic Officer Captain (R) Liaqat Ali Malik, SSP Operations Asad Sarfraz Khan, SSP Admin & Investigation Malik Awais, SSP VVIP Security Captain (R) Rana Tahirul-Rehman, SP Headquarter Atif Nazir, SP Security Muhammad Naveed, SP Iqbal Town Syed Ali, SP Model Town Ali Waseem, SP city Ahsan Saif-ullah, SP Cantt Asif Ameen, SP Sadar Moaz Zafar, SP Iqbal Town Investigation Bilal Zafar, SP Investigation civil lines Shazia, SP Mustansir Atta Bajwa, SP AVLS Atif Miraj and others were present.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour

Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour
Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage