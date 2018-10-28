Security plan for Chehlum, Urs

LAHORE : A meeting of police officers of Lahore police was held at Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh to discuss security matters regarding Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A), Urs Data Ganj Buksh and Raiwind concretion. Friendly environment for applicants in police stations, crackdown against proclaimed offender, cleanliness in police stations, repairing of old police stations, crackdown against drug peddlers, search and sweep operations, open door policy, instructions of investigation on merit and hundred percent implementation of traffic rules were emphasised.

While addressing the session, the CCPO Lahore stressed foolproof security arrangements for the said events. Justice to the applicants in police stations must be ensured. City Traffic Police Lahore deserves appreciation and congratulation over hundred per cent implementations of helmet and other traffic rules. He said more than 15 thousands police officials were being deployed on the eve of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and Urs Data Gunj Baksh. Lahore DIG operations said Lahore police has made all events successful by hard working and full commitment. All Police officials are directed the perform duty vigilantly. Lahore Police will take every possible step to ensure security of the people.

DIG Investigation said investigation wing was doing investigation of all the cases on merit. Lahore Chief Traffic Officer said city traffic police has made very comprehensive traffic plan for the said events. SPs will educate people on roads about alternative routes and diversions. Lahore DIG Operations Shahzad Akbar, DIG Investigation Syed Khurram Ali, DIG Security Shoukat Abbas, Chief Traffic Officer Captain (R) Liaqat Ali Malik, SSP Operations Asad Sarfraz Khan, SSP Admin & Investigation Malik Awais, SSP VVIP Security Captain (R) Rana Tahirul-Rehman, SP Headquarter Atif Nazir, SP Security Muhammad Naveed, SP Iqbal Town Syed Ali, SP Model Town Ali Waseem, SP city Ahsan Saif-ullah, SP Cantt Asif Ameen, SP Sadar Moaz Zafar, SP Iqbal Town Investigation Bilal Zafar, SP Investigation civil lines Shazia, SP Mustansir Atta Bajwa, SP AVLS Atif Miraj and others were present.