Idlib ceasefire must be safeguarded: Syria

ISTANBUL: The leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany on Saturday called for a ceasefire around the last major rebel-held bastion of Idlib in Syria to be preserved.

The four nations "stressed the importance of a lasting ceasefire" according to a statement read by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the end of a major summit in Istanbul.

Erdogan, along with Russia´s Vladimir Putin, France´s Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met to try and find a lasting solution to the Syrian conflict, in which more than 360,000 people have been killed since 2011.

After a joint press conference, Macron urged Russia, which supports the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.