Idlib ceasefire must be safeguarded: Syria

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISTANBUL: The leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany on Saturday called for a ceasefire around the last major rebel-held bastion of Idlib in Syria to be preserved.
The four nations "stressed the importance of a lasting ceasefire" according to a statement read by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the end of a major summit in Istanbul.
Erdogan, along with Russia´s Vladimir Putin, France´s Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met to try and find a lasting solution to the Syrian conflict, in which more than 360,000 people have been killed since 2011.
After a joint press conference, Macron urged Russia, which supports the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
ISTANBUL: The leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany on Saturday called for a ceasefire around the last major rebel-held bastion of Idlib in Syria to be preserved.
The four nations "stressed the importance of a lasting ceasefire" according to a statement read by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the end of a major summit in Istanbul.
Erdogan, along with Russia´s Vladimir Putin, France´s Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met to try and find a lasting solution to the Syrian conflict, in which more than 360,000 people have been killed since 2011.
After a joint press conference, Macron urged Russia, which supports the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Comments