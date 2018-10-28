Sun October 28, 2018
World

REUTERS
October 28, 2018

‘Khashoggi killing undermines stability’

MANAMA: US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said on Saturday that the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi undermined Middle Eastern stability and that Washington would take additional measures against those responsible.

Washington Post columnist Khashoggi´s murder has escalated into a crisis for the world’s top oil exporter.

Saudi Arabia´s allies have reacted with outrage towards a country that is the lynchpin of a US-backed regional bloc against growing Iranian influence in the Middle East.

But Mattis also said US respect for the Saudi people was undiminished, while Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said those behind the killing would be prosecuted in the kingdom and that the investigation would take time.

US President Donald Trump has said he wants to get to the bottom of the case, while also highlighting Riyadh´s role as an ally against Tehran and Islamist militants, as well as a major purchaser of US arms.

