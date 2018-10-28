Sun October 28, 2018
World

REUTERS
October 28, 2018

Four dead in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

WASHINGTON: At least four people were killed and 12 shot and three officers injured responding to an active shooting incident at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday, local media and CNN reported.

"There are fatalities," an emergency responder said on local television station KDKA.

The conditions of the officers were not immediately known.

A "bearded heavy-set white male" was in custody, KDKA said, adding that responding officers "received fire".

The suspect is in custody, said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, who was at the scene of the shooting according to local media.

"We are providing local first responders with whatever help they need," Wolf said on Twitter.

Earlier, a police commander said the shooting resulted in "multiple casualties".

Police surrounded the Tree of Life synagogue after reports of an active shooter at the building in the city’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, local TV news images showed. "Do not come out of your home right now, it is not safe," Pittsburgh police Commander Jason Lando warned local residents, in an impromptu news conference at the scene.

