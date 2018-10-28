Suleman dominates Governor’s Cup Golf

From our correspondent

LAHORE: Suleman Akhter was in the driving seat after a brilliant display in the 35th Millat Tractors Governor’s Cup Golf Tournament at the Lahore Gymkhana here on Saturday.

Suleman has lit up the championship with excellent performances. His hitting off the tee on all par-four and par-five has been powerful and accurate.

After overcoming early hiccups when he suffered two-stroke loss on the 1st hole and one each on the 8th and 13th hole, Suleman now sits at the top of the leaderboard by managing five birdies and 10 regulation pars.

With a net score of 68 in the second round for a total of net 137 seven under-par, he now heads into the final round as a favourite to claim the title.

But he is expected to face tough challenge from Danish Javed, Sardar Murad Khan and Hamza Kardar. All of them played well and showed their skills during the second round.

Meanwhile, Omer Zia’s hole-in-one on par-3 17th hole was one of the highlights of the day.

The final round will be played on Sunday (today). President Pakistan Golf Federation Lt Gen Hilal Hussain will distribute prizes to the winners.