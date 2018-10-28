Sun October 28, 2018
Karachi

Our Correspondent
October 28, 2018

Police recover two Nigerians from kidnappers’ captivity

Police on Saturday announced the safe recovery of two Nigerians from the captivity of kidnappers in a locality of the city.

The abductees were rescued when a team of the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of the Karachi police, in collaboration with the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPCL), acted on a tip-off and conducted a raid on a third floor residential apartment near Liberty Chowk on Tariq Road.

“We found them in an apartment,” said Crime Investigation Agency chief DIG Amin Yousufzai at a press conference after the raid.

The Nigerians were identified as Patrick, 49, and David, 29. The police also claimed to have arrested one of the suspected kidnappers, Bilal Rashid, who during the initial course of interrogations said his companions, Abdul Ahad Qandhari, Adil and Shoaib Baloch, had kidnapped the two and brought them to the flat.

“My comrades were on their surveillance on the day shift while I was on the night shift.”

The police also found the foreigners’ passports and cell phones at the apartment and registered an FIR at the AVCC. Sindh IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam lauded the efforts of the AVCC and the CPLC to rescue the foreigners.

