Sun October 28, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2018

Bank employees accused of thrashing citizen sent on judicial remand

Three members of a local bank’s recovery team, accused of severely thrashing a citizen, were remanded to the prison on judicial remand on Saturday.

The three suspects, Nabeel, Kashif and Saqlain, allegedly tortured a tailor master, Ayaz, under the pretext of outstanding loan instalments. They submitted bail applications to a judicial magistrate (East).

According to Ayaz, he had borrowed an amount of Rs50,000 from the bank to be repaid in installments. The complainant claimed that he had paid eight instalments, however, the three men still summoned him. When he reached a branch of the bank, the suspects tortured him without any fault on his part, he said.

A case against the three men was registered at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station. The court had previously sent the three suspects on physical remand, however, they were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

